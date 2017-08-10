Theatre review: Edgartown

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The residents of Edgartown are preparing for the Founders’ Day parade, an important date in the town’s tourism ­calendar.

theSpace on North Bridge ­(Venue 36)

***

There’s only one problem: a child has died, and the sheriff – a relatively new arrival in town – suspects foul play, while the mayor is keen to avoid a scandal.

There are some clear similarities to Jaws in there – the Fringe brochure describes it as a “homage” to the famous shark tale – but Edgartown’s macabrely humorous tone and expressionist steampunk aesthetic make it much more Tim Burton or Lemony Snicket than Steven ­Spielberg. It’s also worth mentioning that the play is staged as part of Acting Coach Scotland’s one-year training course, which explains why some cast members are less sure­footed than others. Given that circumstance, the performances of Adam Ross Green (as shell-shocked troubadour Crow Parker) and Mira Vasiliu (as the clownish Deputy) are stand-out successes.

Only one or two creative decisions really let the ­production down – there are niggling anachronisms, and one character dies, only to return as a nonessential extra. You can see the logic behind it – each cast ­member/acting student requires the same amount of onstage experience – but it distracts from the overall production.

Until 26 August. Today 1:20pm.