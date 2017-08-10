Theatre review: Edgartown

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The residents of Edgartown are preparing for the Founders’ Day parade, an important date in the town’s tourism calendar.
There’s only one problem: a child has died, and the sheriff – a relatively new arrival in town – suspects foul play, while the mayor is keen to avoid a scandal.
There are some clear similarities to Jaws in there – the Fringe brochure describes it as a “homage” to the famous shark tale – but Edgartown’s macabrely humorous tone and expressionist steampunk aesthetic make it much more Tim Burton or Lemony Snicket than Steven Spielberg. It’s also worth mentioning that the play is staged as part of Acting Coach Scotland’s one-year training course, which explains why some cast members are less surefooted than others. Given that circumstance, the performances of Adam Ross Green (as shell-shocked troubadour Crow Parker) and Mira Vasiliu (as the clownish Deputy) are stand-out successes.
Only one or two creative decisions really let the production down – there are niggling anachronisms, and one character dies, only to return as a nonessential extra. You can see the logic behind it – each cast member/acting student requires the same amount of onstage experience – but it distracts from the overall production.
