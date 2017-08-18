Theatre review: Dreaming Amidst Thorns

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: On the one hand, Kaleidoscope Theatre’s family-friendly fairy tale mash-up is commendable for being as well-intentioned as they come, providing an exciting opportunity for children with Down’s Syndrome to tread the boards and raising money for charity in the process.

Quaker Meeting House (Venue 40)

**

On the other, the story is muddled and repetitive to an extent that has adult audience members openly leafing through the programme mid-show, while kids fidget impatiently.

Until tomorrow. Today 6:30pm.