Theatre review: Dirty Bitches

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There’s something charming and distinctive about a three-hander which explores the sex lives of the elderly through a brassy prostitute, a mild-mannered female escort and the man who unites them.
theSpace @ Jury’s Inn (Venue 260)
**
Yet this piece by the Mucking Fuddles is fairly amateur-dramatic in tone, and reminds one of a worthy daytime soap opera as much as the irreverent comedy it would like to be.
Until tomorrow. Today 5:10pm.
