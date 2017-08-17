Theatre review: Dick in Space

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The sheer weight of whimsical wordplay eventually prove deadening to this private in-joke of a show.
Laughing Horse @ The Cuckoo’s Nest (Venue 106)
**
British novelist Steve Attridge essays his own creation, Dick Spacey, a down-at-heel gumshoe more interested in pun-play than gunplay. Attridge is a decent enough performer – his American accent is convincing – and the occasional line elicits a laugh but there’s no plot and an hour is a very long time to spend with someone who is merely amusing themselves.
Until 27 August. Today 8pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.