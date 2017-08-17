Search

Theatre review: Dick in Space

editorial image
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The sheer weight of whimsical wordplay eventually prove deadening to this private in-joke of a show.

Laughing Horse @ The Cuckoo’s Nest (Venue 106)

**

British novelist Steve Attridge essays his own creation, Dick Spacey, a down-at-heel gumshoe more interested in pun-play than gunplay. Attridge is a decent enough performer – his American accent is convincing – and the occasional line elicits a laugh but there’s no plot and an hour is a very long time to spend with someone who is merely amusing themselves.

Until 27 August. Today 8pm.