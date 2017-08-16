Theatre review: Death High

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: You know that bit in horror movies – the moment when you’re supposed to think the psycho is dead then he comes back to life – repeatedly?
Black Market (Venue 399)
*
That’s exactly the feeling you get during the grotesquely protracted climax of this gruellingly unamusing one-woman show parodying teenage slasher flicks. Written and performed by Brenna Glazebrook (who only has herself to blame) it’s a tortuous, seemingly endless, gaze into a witless abyss that’ll have you inwardly longing for the sweet, sweet, merciful embrace of death long before the end. Truly horrific.
Until 28 August. Today 5pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.