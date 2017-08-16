Theatre review: Death High

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: You know that bit in horror movies – the moment when you’re supposed to think the psycho is dead then he comes back to life – repeatedly?

Black Market (Venue 399)

*

That’s exactly the feeling you get during the grotesquely protracted climax of this gruellingly unamusing one-woman show parodying teenage slasher flicks. Written and performed by Brenna Glazebrook (who only has herself to blame) it’s a tortuous, seemingly endless, gaze into a witless abyss that’ll have you inwardly longing for the sweet, sweet, merciful embrace of death long before the end. Truly horrific.

Until 28 August. Today 5pm.