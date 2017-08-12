Theatre review: Dates – At the Speed of Sound

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The speed-dating part of this interactive show is really good fun.

Dates – At the Speed of Sound

Summerhall (Venue 26)

JJ

The speed-dating part of this interactive show is really good fun. Billed as an opportunity to have encounters with “random fellow humans”, rather than purely to find everlasting love, it’s a reminder of how many interesting people you can meet the Fringe.

The traditionally staged mini-dating plays before this need more development, with the larger-than-life characters veering from one emotion to another in a way that feels like a farce but with fewer jokes. The company should, however, consider running a bigger speed-dating Fringe event. Based on the audience’s reactions on the night I was in, I can imagine it would be really popular.

Sally Stott

Until 27 August. Today 7:45pm.