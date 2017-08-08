Theatre review: Curse of the Mummy

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There’s invention and energy to burn in this fast-paced presentation by three-man comedy troupe, Last Chance Saloon.

Just The Tonic at The Caves (Venue 88)

Unfortunately it’s all done in service of a ghastly script filled with the most obvious, childish, witless gags.

A pastiche of Mummy and Indiana Jones movies at least moves rapidly and the performers’ enthusiasm for their material would almost be charming if it wasn’t so misplaced. This may prove acceptable for undemanding kids but there’s nothing here to trouble anyone else.

Until 26 August. Today 7:30pm.