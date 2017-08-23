Theatre review: Conversations With Rats

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: From yellowing, grimy sheets they emerge: rats – or at least people who might be described as acting like them.

theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39)

**

A couple breaking up hold a surprisingly lucid man ­prisoner, tortured and ­sedated, tied to a chair, as a woman worshipped as a god manipulates them to do the things she asks.

Writer-director Harry Ward Machray’s snappy ­dialogue has the “in yer face” appeal of 1990s ­theatre, and the cast’s ­polished ­performances bring ­energy to the heightened ­set-up. What feels like critique of organised ­religion and power is underdeveloped, but the ­dystopian mood is intriguing even though its purpose is ­part-hidden by the dirt.

Until 26 August. Today 5:10pm.