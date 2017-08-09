Theatre review: Cold Fronts and Hot Flushes: The Short Stories of Kevin Spacey

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Andrew Shires’s bizarre two-hander doesn’t work as a play but is an innovative way to present a series of odd sketches in service of a framing story.

Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236)

**

Unfortunately, most of the sketches aren’t particularly funny – and the story goes nowhere.

Commissioned to write a book of short stories for Kevin Spacey, a ghostwriter and his flatmate enact Spacey’s rejected original stories. There are brief flashes of wit here (the blind date story is particularly neat) and the cast give it their all but there’s far more chaff than wheat.

Until 19 August. Today 7:30pm.