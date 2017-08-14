Search

Theatre review: Church Blitz

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There’s a distinct whiff of shambolic school play to this collection of sub-sub-sub Tarantino borrowings.

theSpace on The Mile (Venue 39)

**

Seven strangers seek shelter from strange storms in a church. The time period and location are indistinct – as much due to laziness as a stab at surrealism. Performances are no better than they have to be, but at least the cast have fun which, occasionally, proves infectious – but mostly does not. The Tarantino influence guarantees that all characters will be lying dead onstage by the end – you just wish that it could have come sooner.

Until 26 August. Tomorrow 9:05pm.