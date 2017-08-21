Theatre review: Cannonball

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Three good performances and effectively naturalistic dialogue can’t save Ned Caderni’s new play from being unedifyingly grim.
Greenside @ Royal Terrace (Venue 231)
**
It follows Andrea (Alberto Lais) from his sex and drug-fuelled twenties, through marriage, fatherhood and, ultimately, desolation (the Christmas song at the end is a particularly cheap shot).
Lais matures convincingly but his relationship with Trudy (Magda Bird) never convinces – perhaps it’s never meant to – and there’s a nice Mametish snap to Caderni’s performance as Richard. Filmed inserts between scenes add nothing but this team bears watching.
Until 26 August.Today 4.10pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.