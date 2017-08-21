Theatre review: Cannonball

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Three good performances and effectively naturalistic dialogue can’t save Ned ­Caderni’s new play from being unedifyingly grim.

Greenside @ Royal Terrace (Venue 231)

**

It follows Andrea (Alberto Lais) from his sex and drug-fuelled twenties, through marriage, fatherhood and, ultimately, desolation (the Christmas song at the end is a particularly cheap shot).

Lais matures convincingly but his relationship with Trudy (Magda Bird) ­never convinces – perhaps it’s never meant to – and there’s a nice Mametish snap to Caderni’s performance as Richard. Filmed inserts between scenes add nothing but this team bears watching.

Until 26 August.Today 4.10pm.