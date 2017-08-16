Theatre review: Burnt Toast

Edinburgh Festival Fringe:Being forced to eat an entire loaf of charred bread may be preferable to enduring this excruciating new play by debut author Guy Hodgkinson.

Assembly Rooms (Venue 20)

*

Pol and Alfred are in love, then Pol falls out of love for no apparent reason. Pretty soon the stage is littered with unnecessary characters mouthing unspeakable dialogue giving performances running from irritating to offensively broad. People keep talking about Viennetta – incessantly – and a yawning chasm of boredom threatens to swallow you whole.

Until 26 August. Today 5:05pm.