Theatre review: Bump

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A compelling solo turn from Rosa Torr ensures this show about a young woman’s deliberations about an unplanned pregnancy hold your attention.

Assembly George Square Theatre (Venue 8)

***

Torr plays Lily who’s 23 but seems young for her age; single, still living at home and carefree – until she hits a bump.

As she sits in a hospital waiting room, Lily’s mind wanders back over the events that brought her here and Torr sketches Lily’s mates and her mum with a deft, lightly humorous, touch which makes this relatable. Co-devised with director Rosa Bowden, the narrative skips back and forth in time, which feels authentic and varies the tone. Each time Lily returns to the present the house lights turn up so the audience is as brightly lit as the performer. It’s a smart touch that mimics the sterile lighting of hospitals and increases the intimacy of the piece. It’s perhaps unusual to see such a focused issue-driven play these days but abortion is still a divisive issue in Ireland, where it’s illegal (12 women a day travel from Ireland to the UK for abortions).

The Irish company BUMP&GRIND Theatre have created this in support of the campaign to make it legal. Lily lives in the UK and faces no legal consequences – but it’s still not a decision taken lightly.

Until 28 August. Today 1:40pm.