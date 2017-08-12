Theatre review: Brutal Cessation

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: If you’re looking for the aggressive, vitriolic language of a relationship ending in the worst way, there’s plenty in Milly Thomas’ uncompromising two-hander.
Brutal Cessation
Assembly George Square Theatre (Venue 8)
JJ
If you’re looking for the aggressive, vitriolic language of a relationship ending in the worst way, there’s plenty in Milly Thomas’ uncompromising two-hander. Continually swapping roles, a couple (played by Alan Mahon and Lydia Larson) enable us to compare the same violent acts when a woman and, then, a man carry them out.
It’s an interesting experiment, but one that overpowers the characters and leaves the story feeling emotionally hollow – a bit like the watermelon that is at one point scooped out with a hammer. A brief “I love you” at the end is moving, before the lights go down and we’re plunged back into the dark.
Sally Stott
Until 28 August. Today 4:20pm.
