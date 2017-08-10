Theatre review: Bone Wars

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Inspired by true events, Bone Wars depicts a historic feud between Edward ­Drinker Cope (Nicholas Cooke) and Othniel Charles Marsh ­(Kieron Nicholson), two 19th century academics whose passion for palaeontology pits them against each other.

Laughing Horse @ The Counting House (Venue 170)

***

In this portrayal, Cope is the (comparative) innocent, a sweet-natured soul who just wants to unearth ­fossils and spend time with his ­beloved family (and, OK, maybe also take advantage of the 1870s’ relaxed attitude to illicit substances). Marsh, on the other hand, comes across as an archetypical ego­centric ­villain: convinced of his own intellectual superiority, he plots to undermine Cope at every opportunity, all the while taking credit for his rival’s discoveries.

The inherently fascinating scenario carries Bone Wars a long way – it woud take a pretty concerted effort to make a show about duelling Victorian dino-diggers boring.

Cooke and Nicholson (joined onstage by Michelle Wormleighton in a ­variety of supporting and ­narrator roles) aren’t the most ­polish ed performers, but their delivery is, even at its shakier points, still competent, and the jokes land more often than not. Given its light-hearted yet informative tone, it would even pass for a family-friendly afternoon show, were its performers not so fond of dropping the odd F-bomb for comic effect.

Niki Boyle

Until 13 August. Today 11am.