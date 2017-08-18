Theatre review: Birthday Cake

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: It feels unfair to go to town on a piece which features some strong youth performers amid its 15-strong cast, as well as some nice choreography and staging.
C (Venue 34)
**
Yet the story – which reveals the many faces, good and bad, of a young man who has been stabbed – is cluttered and endurance-strainingly overlong, as though it had been designed to give everyone a scene.
Until tomorrow. Today 5:50pm.
