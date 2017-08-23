Theatre review: Beautiful Little Fool

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There’s some decent writing – and a lot of interesting source material – in Gabriella Sills’s new play about the life of “the original American flapper” Zelda Fitzgerald (played by Sills). It skips back and forth between Zelda’s time in a sanitorium and her increasingly fraught relationship with her husband Scott and Ernest Hemingway.

Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236)

**

Sills implies that the controlling men in Zelda’s life were at least as responsible for her mental problems as her lifestyle.

Unfortunately, it’s hindered by some uncertain American accents and the lack of a satisfying conclusion.

Until 26 August. Today 3pm.