Theatre review: Avalon

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Even someone with a crush on the late Hollywood actress Natalie Wood and an ­abiding interest in Arthurian mythology has to admit that there’s absolutely nothing of interest in this car crash of a script that flings the ­subjects together.

Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29)

*

Wood, washed ashore after the boating accident that took her life, is forced to endure a tedious dialogue with the island’s only other inhabitant, King Arthur, whose only modes of expression are either SHOUTING AT THE TOP OF HIS VOICE or muttering inaudibly.

Until 27 August. Today 9:50am.