Theatre review: Autopsy: The Soul of Richard Nixon

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: In the historical aspects of this short work-in-progress piece by Steve McLean, the­re’s an interesting summary of the genesis of and fall-out from Richard Nixon’s presidency of the United States, as well as an interesting theory that Nixon’s time in office was the most well-intentioned of all presidents since, thwarted only by his bending the rules to remain in a position where he could make a difference.

Natural Food Kafe (Venue 415)

That theory comes from Richard Nixon himself, preparing to justify his existence in the afterlife, and the decision by McLean to personify his subject rather than give more distance to his history is where the flaws emerge.

Until 26 August. Today 1:10pm.