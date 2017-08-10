Theatre review: An Act of Kindness

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There is a sweet sincerity to this warmly funny two-­hander that should prove genuinely touching to all but the hardest-hearted.

C venues C cubed (Venue 50)

***

Playwright ­Helena ­Westerman gives an ­endearing performance as manic pixie dream girl Leila, a waitress who keeps ­running into Martin (Robert Hayes) at the same London bus stop. Martin, a young professional, only uses the bus stop when he is visiting his mum, who is being treated for stage two cancer at the nearby hospital.

Leila is unhappy in her work and, obviously, ­Martin is nurturing some pretty serious issues as well and it is through their infrequent meetings and initially ­reticent dialogues that a relationship of sorts develops.

Playing in support of CALM (Campaign Against Miserable Living) this is a quietly lovely little piece that benefits from unusually good performances and a real snap from Westerman’s dialogue (remarkably, given it is her first play). Thankfully, there is no recourse to monologues from its characters and the more time you spend in their company, the more they are shaded as recognisable, ­relatable human beings – a bit like meeting two friends that you never knew you had.

Until 28 August. Today 4:10pm.