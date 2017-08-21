Theatre review: Above the Mealy-mouthed Sea

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Spoken-word artist Jemima Foxtrot uses the seaside as a jumping off point for a episodic stream of consciousness interweaving of songs, childhood memories and a joke that never quite gets to the punchline.

Underbelly (Venue 61)

**

While her use of a loop pedal is ubiquitous and clearly skilled, it comes too close, too often, to drowning out the all-important words. There is some profound and dark material here that could be drawn out more fully, but, even without the postmodern interlude when she seems to storm off stage altogether, the disparate fragments never come together long enough to hold water.

Until 27 August. Today 2pm.