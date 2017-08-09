Theatre review: A Sudden Burst of Blinding Light

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Two manic TV presenters alternatively cajole and bully a young couple in this incomprehensible hour from waveysoc theatre company.
A Sudden Burst of Blinding Light
Gilded Balloon Teviot (Venue 14)
JJ
Jude (Maya Achan) is an unemployed ticket collector; Leon (Malcolm Ebose), the magician who catches her attention on the train, and who may possess actual magical powers. Charlotte Cromie and Ed Paget are great fun as the surreal, high-energy Blind Date-style game show hosts, but the plot unfolds clumsily and it’s unclear where the characters end up.
Niki Boyle
Until 19 August. Today 2:30pm.
