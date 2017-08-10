Theatre review: A Great Fear Of Shallow Living

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There’s some evocative folk music performed live on stage that accompanies this triptych of tales inspired by the Celtic legends of the selkies.
ZOO Southside (Venue 82)
**
Unfortunately, the myths of seal-folk (frequently women), who come to live on the land, has provoked a wildly portentous script littered with clanking dialogue such as: “SO IT GOES IN THE WORLD OF MEN” (and, yes, the lines are delivered like that – as if they were typed out in Gothic Bold lettering). There’s some decent moments but they’re drowned out by vast tracts of impenetrable guff.
Until 27 August. Today 4:15pm.
