Theatre review: A Great Fear Of Shallow Living

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There’s some evocative folk music performed live on stage that accompanies this triptych of tales inspired by the Celtic legends of the selkies.

ZOO Southside (Venue 82)

**

Unfortunately, the myths of seal-folk (frequently women), who come to live on the land, has provoked a wildly portentous script littered with clanking dialogue such as: “SO IT GOES IN THE WORLD OF MEN” (and, yes, the lines are delivered like that – as if they were typed out in Gothic Bold lettering). There’s some decent moments but they’re drowned out by vast tracts of impenetrable guff.

Until 27 August. Today 4:15pm.