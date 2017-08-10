Theatre review: 10 Rillington Place

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: An accomplished ­performance of his own script by Jan van der Black drives this uncomfortable glimpse into the mind of a serial killer. John Reginald Halliday Christie murdered at least eight people in his flat at the eponymous address in Notting Hill during the 40s and 50s.

SpaceTriplex (Venue 38)

***

Hanged in 1953, he’s still loiters in the collective imagination due to Richard Attenborough’s brilliant portrayal of him in Richard Fleischer’s 1971 film with which this shares a title. Whereas Attenborough played Christie as a tightly-knotted ball of sweaty sexual tension and barely concealed fury, Van der Black presents him as an articulate, almost avuncular, Yorkshire pensioner. It’s a disarming tactic – so much so, in fact, that when the first long-time-coming burst of violence occurs it’s genuinely shocking. As Christie prepares for his appointment with the hangman, his monologue guiltlessly reminisces about his crimes as if in a bid to understand them but ultimately he remains unknowable. Was he driven to sexual psychopathy due to being “bossed around” by his sisters as a child; sexual frustration or simply anger at his wife? The lack of answers may disappoint but Van der Black’s portrayal makes this worthwhile.

Until 19 August. Today 1:55pm.