Theatre review: 1 Singular Sensation

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Like the Broadway hit A Chorus Line from which it derives its title, this absurdist comedy puts a large cast of young performers in the spotlight.

C venues C royale (Venue 6)

It is less backstage drama and more Brazil via Brexit though, as a tied-up Tory is interrogated by nonsensical symbolic figures – a doctor, a priest, a musician, three toffs in eveningwear – all while that earwormy intro plays maddeningly in the background. There are a lot of ideas at play in Nick Cassenbaum’s script – too many, in fact, and the surrealism never satisfyingly coheres into something meaningful.

Until tomorrow. Today 12:45 pm.