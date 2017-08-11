The Scotsman Fringe First awards 2017 winners announced

SINCE 1973 The Scotsman’s world famous Fringe First awards have been recognising outstanding new writing premiered at the festival - here are our first winners of 2017.

The winners are announced each Friday during the Fringe – with the final week’s winners revealed at The Scotsman Fringe Awards at the Pleasance on 25 August.

Thank you to our judges, Joyce ­McMillan, Mark Fisher, Susan Mansfield, Jackie McGlone, Fiona Shepherd, David Pollock and Sally Stott.

And congratulations to all of our winners.

The Fall

In this remarkable show, one of six brought to Assembly this year by ­Baxter Theatre in South Africa, a cast of seven re-enact the moment, in 2015, when a statue of Cecil Rhodes was removed from the campus of the University of Cape Town – and the fierce debates that followed. Read Joyce McMillan’s review here.

Nassim Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour is joined by a different actor at the Traverse every day – none of whom sees the script before they perform it – for a quietly ­transformative show about human ­connection. Read Joyce McMillan’s review here.

Flesh and Bone

Elliot Warren’s blistering play, at Pleasance, blends Shakespearean language and East End slang with apparent seamlessness in the mouths of two people who live in abject poverty – cockney wide boy Terence and girlfriend Kelly, who works sex chatlines for extra cash. Read Susan Mansfield’s review here.

Letters to Morrissey

Gary McNair’s new show at the Traverse describes how, as a solitary ­teenager, he found solace in Morrissey and wrote to him (fruitlessly) ­asking for advice. It’s a rich, affectionate coming of age story. Read Joyce McMillan’s review here.

Enterprise

This show by New York writer Brian Parks, at Assembly, is a fast-talking satire on capitalism – timely, hilarious, and frightening. Read Joyce McMillan’s review here.

The Believers Are But Brothers Javaad Alipoor’s thoughtful and visually stunning show at Summerhall is a quest to understand people who have become radicalised through the ­internet, sometimes ­travelling to Syria to join the ­organisation that calls itself Islamic State. Read Joyce McMillan’s review here.