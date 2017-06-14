Ten highlights in the Edinburgh International Book Festival line-up

More events than ever before are in this year's Edinburgh International Book Festival line up. But these 10 are expected to be among the hottest tickets in August.

20 Years of Harry Potter Magic, 12 August: The birthday of JK Rowling’s creation will be honoured with “a perfect event for any Harry Potter fan.”

Paul Auster at 70, 14 August: The US writer, who shot to fame with his New York Trilogy in the 1980s, makes his festival debut.

Andrew O’Hagan, 16 August: The Glasgow-born author and commentator maps out a future for Scotland in the wake of the divisions created by the 2014 independence referendum.

Aidan O’Rourke, James Robertson and Kit Downes, 17 August: Fiddler O’Rourke was so inspired by author Robertson’s project to write a short story every day for a year he set about doing the same with new tunes.

Scott Hutchison and Michael Pedersen, 18 August: The Frightened Rabbit frontman turned artist is to illustrate poet Pederson’s brand new collection.

Charlotte Rampling, 19 August: The “Swinging Sixties” icon recalls a career which has seen her work with Sir Sean Connery, Woody Allen, Dirk Bogarde and Paul Newman.

Sir Chris Hoy, 20 August: The six times Olympic champion has been making a name for himself as a children’s author – with the Flying Fergus adventure series.

Sally Beamish, Dame Evelyn Glennie and David Mitchell, 25 August: Composer Beamish and percussionist Glennie join the Cloud Atlas author to look at emotional responses to music.

Richard Ford, 28 August: The author of The Sportswriter explores “the reality of the American Dream in 2017.”

John Simpson, 28 August: The award-winning foreign correspondent looks back on 50 years with the BBC.