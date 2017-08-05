Prince Edward makes surprise appearance at Edinburgh Fringe show

THERE was a surprise appearance at an Edinburgh Festival Fringe show today as Prince Edward was spotted on stage as an audience participant in a children’s show.

His Royal Highness shocked the audience at the hugely popular Amazing Bubble Man show after he answered a request for an audience volunteer by performer Louis Pearl. Afterwards, several of those in attendance took to social media to post pictures of their children posing with the Duke of Kent and exclaiming their surprise at his guest appearance.

The Amazing Bubble Man himself tweeted: “It was a thrill to have Prince Edward as an audience participant in my show today.”

While Twitter user Matthew Thompson tweeted: “The girls first #edfringe show of the year to see the amazing bubble man, and the performer called Prince Edward up on stage, wild!!!”

Another user Claire Wannan posted a picture of her son Josh posing with the Prince following the show.

The Prince made the appearance after joining Prince Albert II of Monaco on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle last night (Friday, 4 August) for the opening night of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince au Monaco accompanied Prince Albert II, to perform in the military extravaganza for one night only.