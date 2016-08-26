Musicals & Opera Review: Tomorrow, Maybe

There is no doubting the strength of the singing voices in this new musical about the comings and goings in a cafe over the course of one day, especially as an ensemble booming around the small space, nor the cast’s ability to pull off quick changes and innumerable slick entrances and exits.

Star rating: **

Venue: C Nova (Venue 145)

But none of the multiple characters they play – overworked nurse, homeless busker, bouncy backpackers, returning soldier and a variety of lonely souls in the soya latte queue – lingers long on stage nor in the mind.

The musical as a whole tends to the cliched and sentimental, with even a creepy stalker being treated as a bit of a joke.

Until 29 August. Today 3:15pm.