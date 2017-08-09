Musicals & Opera review: The Local

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: It’s hard to imagine a more obvious scenario for this new musical.

Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236)

**

Liz has worked at her local pub for 15 years and when it’s planned to be sold to a property developer she organises a campaign to save it with the aid of the regulars.

While it’s confidently sung – and the live music is solid – it’s hesitantly acted. Songs involving all the performers work best, as when asked to fade into the background the cast default to furiously nodding at each other’s silent conversations. It’s the sort of local you might try for a swift half but you’d never return.

Until 19 August. Today 2pm.