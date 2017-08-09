Musicals & Opera review: Fruity and the Tweet

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: In a desperate search for something topical to lure in unfussy Fringegoers, Zap Productions and Tadpole Studios have opted for a gay, Trump-bashing musical tenuously inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast…

Fruity and the Tweet

Gilded Balloon at Rose Theatre (Venue 76)

JJ

The performers can carry a beautiful harmony and there’s the odd funny joke, but the blunt parody and threadbare plotting leave a lot to be desired.

Niki Boyle

Until 17 August. Today 9:30pm.