Musicals & Opera review: A Waste Land

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: What is the Fringe for if not a late night clubland remix of TS Eliot’s The Waste Land performed by a semi-naked New Yorker in killer heels?

Laughing Horse @ Moriarty’s (Venue 332)

*

There is a lot of visible tech in this queer cabaret, with projections coming from a couple of angles and some pretty disco lighting effects, but the performance fails on the most basic technical level as the words of Eri Borlaug are drowned out by the pumping techno soundtrack.

Until 20 August. Today 11:15pm.