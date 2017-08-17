Musicals & Opera review: A Tale of Two

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Decently sung and competently choreographed, it’s difficult to know what to make of Oliver Wood’s new musical as it seems to have little interest in communicating with its audience.

Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236)

**

While the songs are pleasant, this entirely sung piece struggles to impart any sense of narrative. It’s – apparently – about how a childhood friendship mitigates growing up with mental illness but, unless so informed by the programme notes, you could easily take it as a love story set in a dystopian future. It’s a bold approach to ignore the audience’s need for conventional storytelling but it simply doesn’t pay off.

Until 26 August. Today 11:25am.