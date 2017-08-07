Music review: Patti Plinko: Dreadful Little Girl

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Patti Plinko is an intriguing one-off: a former cinema projectionist-turned-chanteuse, her infatuation with old films informs many of her songs, which she delivers in tones ranging from a world-weary, velvety croon to (perhaps occasionally overdone) throaty growl.

Assembly George Square Theatre, The Box (Venue 8)

***

Within this dark, intimate venue, she cuts a sharp-suited presence, seated on a bar stool and accompanied by a gypsy-cabaret duo of guitarist and violin/viola player, an introductory audio tapestry of speech and music suggesting influences ranging from film noir to Mary Poppins and Joan of Arc. These cinematic tropes emerge in the likes of a wry paean to Celia Johnson (of Brief Encounter) and even a sly salute to sexploitation movie-maker Russ Meyer, in Blameless.

Rather darker was River Witch, declaiming the misogyny of witch persecution and segueing in and out of an earthy chant over gypsy violin, while Madame Sunshine was a swingy-swiggy,

Martini-fuelled serenade.

The trio concluded with her B-movie tribute, The Howling, a sort of lycanthropes’ sing-along. Outside, the moon may not have been quite full, but we were all but wagging our wolfie tails.

Until 27 August. Today 9:40pm.