Fringe Theatre review: Scribble, Assembly Roxy (Venue 139)

Scribble | Assembly Roxy (Venue 139) | Star rating: **

If you suffer anxiety brought on by too much choice, you could find Scribble only adds to the stress.

Actor Alan Mackenzie says Andy Edwards’s play has gone through 49 drafts and it would seem the evidence of a great many of them remains. Which one to choose?

There is the drama about the man who convinces himself he’s a paedophile; the first-person testimony about the stress of a long-distance relationship; the audience interaction and the eating of bran flakes; and the experimental production involving an actor who has never seen the script (a lucid Nicola Roy when I saw it).

Maybe the fidgety structure is a commentary on OCD – or maybe the material just needs tighter organisation.

• Until 27 August. Today 3:50pm.