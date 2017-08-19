Fringe Theatre review: Domestic

Domestic | theSpace @ Surgeons Hall (Venue 53) | Star rating: **

There’s a spark of interest in the confidently written opening to Tamsin Ormond’s new drama about police surveillance, that’s quickly smothered by a fatally unconvincing central relationship.

Ormond plays Mia, a political activist who embarks on a romantic relationship with an undercover policeman (Doug Allen) who just walks into a party at her house (yes, really).

If that sounds unlikely, the performances don’t help either as Ormond has Mia laughing after every other line while grinning broadly. It’s presumably meant to convey the giddiness of falling in love but merely makes her look unhinged.

• Until today, 2:10pm.