Fringe Theatre review: 26.2, Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29)

26.2 | Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29) | Star rating: **

There’s a pleasant propulsive rhythm to this thankfully brief one-woman show performed on a treadmill by Lucy McConnell – but there’s little sense of drama.

It’s the story (if that’s not too strong a word) of McConnell’s efforts last year to lose weight and run the London Marathon. The dryly pragmatic script is merely functional but there’s decent use of an effective techno score while back projection counts down the miles. McConnell proves a likeable enough performer but it’s still possible to admire her stamina while finding her show curiously pointless.

• Until tomorrow. Today 3:50pm.