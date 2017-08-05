Festival preview: Five of the best shows to see today

THE Scotsman critics recommend five great shows to check out today should you be out and about in the capital.
THEATRE: Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid
The Hub, 10:30pm, until 27 august
0131-473 2000
After teaming up with Barry Humphries last year, the global cabaret star now embarks on a three-week solo run at the International Festival. Well, not exactly solo – the credits of this ambitious show list a director, a musical director, a comedy director and a choreographer. Will she still be climbing on the audience though?
MUSIC: The Opening Concert
Usher Hall, 8pm 0131-473 2000
The International Festival’s music programme kicks off with the SCO and Edinburgh Festival Chorus conducted by the brilliant young composer Pablo Heras-Casado, performing Haydn and Mendelssohn.
THEATRE: Martin Creed’s Words And Music
The Studio, 10:30pm, until 27 august
0131-473 2000
Theatre? That’s the section where it appears in the EIF programme, but who knows what to expect from the Turner Prize winner’s Edinburgh residency? There may be some clues in our interview on Page 9, or maybe not.
THEATRE: Meet Me At Dawn / Rhinoceros
Traverse, 10am; lyceum, 7:30pm
0131-473 2000
A full day for top Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris, who has three very different but thematically connected shows at the International Festival this year – one previewing this morning, the second officially opening tonight.
