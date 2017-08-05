Festival preview: Five of the best shows to see today

THE Scotsman critics recommend five great shows to check out today should you be out and about in the capital.

THEATRE: Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid

The Hub, 10:30pm, until 27 august

0131-473 2000

After teaming up with Barry Humphries last year, the global cabaret star now embarks on a three-week solo run at the International Festival. Well, not exactly solo – the credits of this ambitious show list a director, a musical director, a comedy director and a choreographer. Will she still be climbing on the audience though?

MUSIC: The Opening Concert

Usher Hall, 8pm 0131-473 2000

The International Festival’s music programme kicks off with the SCO and Edinburgh Festival Chorus conducted by the brilliant young composer Pablo Heras-Casado, performing Haydn and Mendelssohn.

THEATRE: Martin Creed’s Words And Music

The Studio, 10:30pm, until 27 august

0131-473 2000

Theatre? That’s the section where it appears in the EIF programme, but who knows what to expect from the Turner Prize winner’s Edinburgh residency? There may be some clues in our interview on Page 9, or maybe not.

THEATRE: Meet Me At Dawn / Rhinoceros

Traverse, 10am; lyceum, 7:30pm

0131-473 2000

A full day for top Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris, who has three very different but thematically connected shows at the International Festival this year – one previewing this morning, the second officially opening tonight.