Edinburgh International Festival reports record box office takings of £4.3m

The Edinburgh International Festival has reported a year record box office from its 70th anniversary programme.

Organisers say more than £4.3 million was taken in ticket sales for the first time ahead of tonight’s fireworks finale.

The figure is almost £1.5 million higher than the box office takings from the event five years ago.

More than 450,000 are expected to have attended events at this year’s festival, including the opening weekend curtain-raiser Bloom and the Virgin Money Fireworks Concert.

Festival director Fergus Linehan said: “As the curtain falls on the 70th anniversary International Festival we are struck by the generosity, enthusiasm and endless curiosity of festival-goers from Edinburgh and all over the world.

“We are hugely grateful to them and the thousands of artists who have lit up our stages and streets over the past month.”

Donald Wilson, Edinburgh City Council’s culture leader, said: “This really has been a summer to mark all summers and a celebration of Edinburgh, its people, and of courses the many performers and talented individuals who join us year upon year, decade upon decade.

"I don’t think there is an atmosphere anywhere in the world that comes close to Edinburgh in August.”