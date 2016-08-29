Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe celebrate record years at the box office

THE Edinburgh Festival Fringe is celebrating a 7.7 per box office return in its 70th year - despite a drop in the number of shows and venues in its programme.

New chief executive Shona McCarthy revealed ticket sales had soared by 7.7 per cent to almost 2.5 million ahead of the final performances being staged across the city.

The box office boom for the Fringe emerged as the Edinburgh International Festival revealed - which was also being staged for the 70th year - revealed it has made £4 million in ticket sales for the first time.

Organisers revealed a 10 per cent increase in box office business on the final day of the event, the second under the stewardship of new director Fergus Linehan.

Ms McCarthy took over as chief executive of the Fringe in March after previous figurehead Kath Mainland had presided over seven successive years of growth in its ticket sales, which reached 2,298,090 last year.

When the 2016 Fringe programme was launched in June it emerged that around 200 fewer performances and 45 fewer productions in the line-up - the first time the festival had shrunk in its history.

However an additional 177,053 tickets were issued for Fringe shows this year - bringing the grand total to 2,475,143 - despite much of the event competing for for attention with the Rio Olympics.

The box office boom for both events will endorse Mr Linehan’s decision to bring his debut festival in 2016 forward to coincide with the Fringe for the first time in almost two decades.

Last week Ms McCarthy suggested the Fringe would resist growing calls to bring her event forward earlier in the calendar to coincide with the Scottish school holidays because of the benefits being aligned with the EIF brought.

She said: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has once again been a spectacular success, welcoming performers and audiences from across the globe.

We hope that all those who attended ticketed shows, as well as the thousands of people who attended the 643 free shows in the programme, truly enjoyed their Fringe experience.

“The Fringe plays an essential role in the global arts community, providing a platform for artists from around the UK and the rest of the world to showcase their work and make new connections. With 48 countries represented in this year’s programme, the breadth and diversity of talent on offer has been astounding.”

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Every year the Fringe evolves, providing new opportunities for Scottish, UK and international artists to take the next step in their careers.

“The Fringe demonstrates the very best of what Scotland has to offer, giving visitors from around the world truly unique experiences, against the spectacular backdrop that Edinburgh provides.”

An extra £400,000 has been generated at the box office for this year’s EIF, which is expected to boast an overall audience of more than 440,000 when tonight’s attendance at the Virgin Money Fireworks Concert is included.

Around 27,000 of those came from the free opening event Deep Time, which saw Edinburgh Castle rock transformed by digital animations charting 350 million years of the landmark.

Attendance at paid-for ticketed events is thought to have risen by at least 4000.

Mr Linehan has won widespread plaudits for embracing contemporary music acts in his programming, including the home-grown acts like Karine Polwart, James Yorkston, Mogwai, Young Fathers and the Grit Orchestra, which staged a live version of the late Martyn Bennett’s Grit album.

Among the biggest draws were the Broadway star Alan Cumming, who sold out an entire three-week run of late-light cabaret shows, an appearance by Italian opera star Cecilia Bartoli in Bellini’s Norma, American actress Cherry Jones in The Glass Menagerie, which marked award-winning theatre director John Tiffany’s return to Edinburgh a decade on from Black Watch.

Organisers said the classical music series at the Queen’s Hall had achieved its highest ever ticket sales this month.

Mr Linehan said: “At the end of three incredible weeks, all that remains is for us to thank the hundreds of artists and hundreds of thousands of audience members who continue to make the Edinburgh International Festival one of the wonders of the arts world.

“It has always been a place for people of all nationalities to meet and exchange ideas and we’ve seen that everywhere across the city these past three weeks.

“In uncertain times, events like this feel ever more important, and we are honoured to have been able to host, inspire, entertain and moreover welcome so many artists and visitors from all over the world to our city.”

Janet Archer, chief executive of Creative Scotland, one of the festival’s main funders, said: “The Edinburgh International Festival brings inspirational international artists to the Scottish capital and provides an increasingly important platform for Scotland’s incredible artistic talent. It’s wide ranging and diverse programme has once more attracted audiences from across the world, contributing significantly to the economy, and reaffirming Edinburgh’s status as a world city recognised globally for its culture and creativity of all forms.”