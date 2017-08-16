Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus: Skin

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A strong theme, dancers and soundtrack can’t disguise the fact that hip hop company 201’s take on transgender transitioning is light on choreography.
Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)
**
The ensemble moments fly, but filler scenes of clothes taken on and off slow things down and diminish the result. There’s a great show here bursting to get out, if only they’d let it.
Until 28 August. Today 8pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.