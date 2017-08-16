Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus: Skin

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A strong theme, dancers and soundtrack can’t disguise the fact that hip hop company 201’s take on transgender transitioning is light on choreography.

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

**

The ensemble moments fly, but filler scenes of clothes taken on and off slow things down and diminish the result. There’s a great show here bursting to get out, if only they’d let it.

Until 28 August. Today 8pm.