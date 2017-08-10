Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Virtuosity

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: With bases in Germany and England, JSLN Dance ­Company is on a ­commendable quest to bring ballet to the masses.

C (Venue 34)

***

That includes the Edinburgh Fringe, a place notoriously slight on classical ballet, so the company’s presence here is most welcome.

That said, the vehicle with which artistic director Sören Niewelt is aiming to reach said masses is all kinds of wrong.

Inspired by the Austin Powers film series, Mojo in Motion is termed a “comedy ballet”, although there are precious few laughs to be found. Set and costumes give the piece a comic caper feel, but the artform is lost among the clumsy narrative.

Which means it’s something of a (very pleasant) shock when hot on its heels follows 30 minutes of hugely enjoyable ballet. A beautifully performed, well-crafted piece of neoclassical ballet, Consequential Gaps is also choreographed by Niewelt, but it’s like night and day.

Here we really get to see this talented bunch of dancers shine, through partner work and tight ensemble ­pieces. Niewelt has attracted a strong team of performers to his company who, once they swap comedy for class, are well worth a look.

Until 28 August. Today 6:40pm.