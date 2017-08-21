Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Two Little Boxes

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Things may have changed in recent years, but the expectations heaped upon men by society and their peers remain depressingly constant in some circles.

Greenside @ Nicolson Square (209)

***

This clever, funny and sometimes touching two-hander by Reallynice physical theatre company follows two young boys as they slowly grow into manhood, via an inevitably tricky adolescence.

From vying over the same girl to stressing about being manly enough; comparing muscles and body hair and, of course, worrying about the size of their penis – all the clichés are here, and yet it all feels very genuine.

It’s the kind of show that would stimulate interesting discussion in high schools, with both teenage boys and girls. Indeed Reallynice is about to head to Asia to tour the work for that very reason, exploring gender identity in different cultures.

Alex Gomar and Jason Ribes are a fine duo to spend an hour with. Extremely competent performers, they jump effortlessly between mime, acrobatics, dance and clowning, keeping the audience onside every step of the way.

The direction could stand a little tightening, and the production values a polish, but there’s definitely something special here worth keeping an eye on.

Until 26 August. Today 1:50pm.