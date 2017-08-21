Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Sing the Positions

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: You’d be forgiven for thinking this chaotic, unfocused mix of sound, movement and spoken word ramblings was a comic parody.

C (34)

*

But, sadly, performers Ioannis Mandafounis and Manon Parent are deadly serious as they rub paper against a microphone, toot random notes on a recorder or pound their fingers on a tiny keyboard.

Both have a wealth of training under their belt, evident here in a 30-second snatch of fine violin playing and their general dance moves. But this isn’t a show, it’s a crime – stealing people’s time and money, and misusing their own talent to deliver something utterly pointless.

Until 28 August. Today 2:50pm.