Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Gabriela Muñoz is a delightful clown, able to express a myriad of emotions without saying a word.

Assembly George Square Theatre (Venue 8)

**

But this tale of a bride lacking a groom is a great 20-minute comedy sketch which relies far too heavily on a game audience member for its success.

Until 28 August. Tomorrow 2:10pm.