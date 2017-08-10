Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Last Clown On Earth

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: An hour in the company of Anton Adasinsky is always time well spent.

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

***

The chief clown of maverick ­Russian physical theatre troupe ­Derevo has made a career out of creating unexpected, often inexplicable theatrical ­experiences that have the power to make you laugh, cry and ponder.

So in many ways, Last Clown On Earth is business as usual. He arrives on stage dressed in ripped, stained pyjamas, seemingly the last human in a post-apocalyptic world.

A dark, heavy atmosphere is soon replaced by comedy, as he travels up high and down below to check in with God and the Devil about his next move – both of whom are depicted on a vast backscreen, the journey itself accompanied by hilarious music.

And so it goes on, ping-ponging backwards and ­forwards between moments of humour crafted as only Adasinsky can, when the raise of an eyebrow or twist of the lip silently speaks ­volumes – and more esoteric displays, which leave the audience staring quizzically.

The sense that, in among the scripted bits, anything can happen gives the show a vibrant buzz, but the ­emotional resonance ­Derevo usually does so well feels strangely absent this time.

Until 28 August. Today 5:40pm.