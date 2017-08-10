Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Form

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Three office workers go about their repetitive daily business, carrying out tasks almost through muscle memory that they have done them so many times.

Pleasance Dome (Venue 23)

***

But one of them is less content than the others, and his flights of fancy form the heart of Rendered Retina’s funny, clever and well-performed show that almost hits the spot.

Early on, a trip to the downstairs stationery cupboard is pure clowning gold. Then, as the protagonist’s fantasy takes hold, 20,000 paper balls litter the stage, each one depicting a droplet of water that is, in turn, the sea, a shower and eventually a snow storm.

All three performers, Tom Mangan, Alex Mangan and Jordan Choi, know how to use their physicality for comic effect without losing sight of subtlety. Just over halfway through, however, the pace drops, the humour stops (and isn’t replaced by anything cohesively meaningful) and audience members start looking at their watches – which is a real shame.

There is definitely something here worth keeping an eye on; a company of talented and skilful performers with big potential under the right guiding hand.

Until 28 August. Today noon.