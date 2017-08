Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Curled in a foetal position, three dancers suspended in the eaves slowly lower themselves to the floor amid atmospheric lighting.

C South (Venue 58)

**

It’s a great start, but one which Vanessa Cook Dance never quite matches as the show unfolds. Physicality abounds but fails to connect with the audience, or give the piece a sense of purpose.

Until 28 August. Today 5:35pm.