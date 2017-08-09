Comedy review: Patrick Turpin: Itty Bitty Little Titty Piece

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Patrick Turpin seems like a nice young man. I have tried very hard but that is the only positive thing I can think of to say.

Underbelly, Cowgate (Venue 61)

*

Oh, he has a cute bottom. He shows it to us at the end of a show in the Delhi Belly which made actual Delhi Belly seem like a fun alternative. Patrick labours under the misapprehension that dildos are intrinsically hilarious. The best thing in the show is the dick-pic he shows us on his phone. The star is for it.

Until 27 August. Today 10:40pm.