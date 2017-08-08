Comedy review: Odette!

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There are a few “schoolgirl” errors that a Fringe performer can make.
Laughing Horse @ 48 Below (Venue 146)
**
Choosing, as a huge part of the comedy of the show, a foreign soap opera of which none of your audience knows anything at all. Apparently failing to decide what your show is actually meant to be then making a dangerous amount of it dependant on very specific and scripted audience participation. Or how about picking someone to come up onstage who is unavoidably more charismatic than you. The very enthusiastic and not at all untalented Odette made them all. This show runs the gamut from incomprehensible to embarrassing, although it is thankfully short.
Until 27 August. Tomorrow 10:55pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.